BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,744 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $8,808,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG opened at $144.18 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $71.74 and a one year high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

