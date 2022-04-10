BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 48,907 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,907 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 799,735 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.11 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.