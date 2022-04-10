Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $484.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $537.40.

TECH stock opened at $433.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.01. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $347.88 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $2,587,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.