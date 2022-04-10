BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 3,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 387,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $851.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.28 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,032 shares of company stock worth $2,994,762. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

