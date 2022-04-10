BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Dale Broadrick Buys 46,000 Shares

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $262,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Dale Broadrick acquired 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $50,504.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dale Broadrick acquired 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick acquired 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick acquired 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick acquired 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick acquired 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick acquired 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $12,598.50.

BRTX stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 58.98 and a quick ratio of 58.98.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

