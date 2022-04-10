Biswap Price Reaches $1.28 (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a market cap of $281.16 million and $89.98 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Biswap has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00045800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.03 or 0.07536021 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,714.59 or 0.99936339 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 257,904,694 coins and its circulating supply is 220,490,009 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

