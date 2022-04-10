Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $156,064.33 and $1,974.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011434 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00238598 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000097 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

