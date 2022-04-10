BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $34,786.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00220017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007485 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005634 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005124 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000808 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

