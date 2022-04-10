BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

BJ stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

