Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading 1% Higher

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). 3,877,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,078,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76.

About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

