BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €67.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($73.63) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.15 ($72.69).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €47.85 ($52.58) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €55.54 and its 200-day moving average is €57.75. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($76.01).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

