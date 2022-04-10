Bone Biologics Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics’ (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 11th. Bone Biologics had issued 1,510,455 shares in its initial public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $7,929,889 based on an initial share price of $5.25. After the expiration of Bone Biologics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTC BBLG opened at $2.84 on Friday. Bone Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

