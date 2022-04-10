Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marlowe Partners LP boosted its position in Booking by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 5,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Booking by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Booking by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,167.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,300.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,355.07. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

