Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. Boozt AB has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

