BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BP. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.92) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BP from GBX 401 ($5.26) to GBX 465 ($6.10) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BP from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 480 ($6.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 466.25 ($6.11).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 391.50 ($5.13) on Thursday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.50). The stock has a market cap of £76.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 380.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 359.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($404.93). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £369 ($483.93).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

