Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE MNRL opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 254.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

