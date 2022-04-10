Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.60.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 107,416 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

