Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Lowered to $64.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

