Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) & Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Critical Contrast

Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.29 billion 5.51 $51.00 million $0.44 79.75

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Clearway Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadscale Acquisition N/A -61.52% 1.83% Clearway Energy 3.97% 2.75% 0.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Broadscale Acquisition and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Broadscale Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

