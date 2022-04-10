Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of CSIQ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. 498,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,914. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,534 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,488 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.