Brokerages Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Denny’s posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $826.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,996,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,167,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,681,000 after buying an additional 233,884 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

