Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.70 million, a PE ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth $10,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digi International by 32.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Digi International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

