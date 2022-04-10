Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Ducommun stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. 27,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,871. The company has a market capitalization of $623.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,250 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $118,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $503,025. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 714,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

