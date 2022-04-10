Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will announce $152.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.10 million and the lowest is $149.40 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $152.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $623.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $629.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $641.69 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $658.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. Stephens cut their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of HTLD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 419,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,099. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Heartland Express by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.