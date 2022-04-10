Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.61. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

