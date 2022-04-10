Brokerages Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $1.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Jabil posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $97,492,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $51,965,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Jabil by 102.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 281,634 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 21.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after acquiring an additional 257,615 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $57.52. 951,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

