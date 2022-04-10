Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.15 Million

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) to post $110.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.60 million to $110.69 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $103.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $445.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.63 million to $445.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $465.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $472.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lawson Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 118,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAWS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,977. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $324.40 million, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

