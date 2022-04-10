Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post $2.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40. Micron Technology reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Shares of MU opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

