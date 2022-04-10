Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target at $46.67

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar acquired 5,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $412,364.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in 89bio by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 89bio by 477.6% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 119,347 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in 89bio by 30.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in 89bio by 577.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. 89bio has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that 89bio will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

