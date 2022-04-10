Brokerages Set ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT at $5.70

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 334.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 259,767 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

