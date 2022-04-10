Brokerages Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target at 22.78

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 20.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 7.65 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 6.50 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.22.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.