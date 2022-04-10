Brokerages Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target at $65.99

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

