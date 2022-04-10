Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) PT at $101.60

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $88.57 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

