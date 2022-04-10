Brokerages Set DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT at $1,353.31

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,303.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSDVY. Barclays dropped their target price on DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of DSV A/S stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.90. DSV A/S has a one year low of $83.33 and a one year high of $133.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is 8.10%.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

