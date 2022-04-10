Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Price Target at C$11.78

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Enerflex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.87 on Thursday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.12. The company has a market cap of C$795.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.31.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$321.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

