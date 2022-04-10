Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) PT at $26.50

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPD stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $26.40. 4,429,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,238. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

