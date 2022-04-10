Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) PT at €70.83

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €70.83 ($77.84).

HEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of HEI opened at €50.46 ($55.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.40. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($89.05). The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

