Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) PT at $31.64

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.64.

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Leslie’s by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,973,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,337,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,556. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie’s (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.