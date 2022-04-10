Brokerages Set NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Price Target at GBX 337.20

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 337.20 ($4.42).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.07) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,819.67). Also, insider Julie Chakraverty purchased 9,880 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £18,475.60 ($24,230.30).

Shares of LON:NCC traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 190.40 ($2.50). 474,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.63. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 162.80 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 348 ($4.56). The stock has a market cap of £589.89 million and a PE ratio of 63.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

