Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $140.91

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.08. 346,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.78 and a beta of 0.52. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.57.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

