Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.73. 165,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,384. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.96.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

