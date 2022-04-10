Brokerages Set Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT at $48.00

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 216,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,282. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $761.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.63. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

