Brokers Offer Predictions for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.73.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 4.60. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.