Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stake Raised by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIP. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $67.11. 105,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

