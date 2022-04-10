Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Bumble alerts:

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bumble by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bumble by 16,829.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

BMBL stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.83. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.