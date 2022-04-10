C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $117.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $91.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRW. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

