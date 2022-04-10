Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after acquiring an additional 468,413 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $39,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 406.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 205,301 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $32,319,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,954,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.03. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

