Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $862,000 Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of InfuSystem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in InfuSystem by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 67,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in InfuSystem by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 36,502 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in InfuSystem by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 322,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165,847 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in InfuSystem by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 66,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in InfuSystem by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,732 shares of company stock valued at $874,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFU opened at $8.78 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

