Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 20th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

