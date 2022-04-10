Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CPZ opened at 19.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 20.25 and its 200 day moving average is 20.15. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 18.06 and a 12-month high of 21.63.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 82,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.